Jurong East stabbing: Accused to return to crime scene for investigations

Zheng Xianfeng, a 35-year-old Chinese national, is facing a murder charge after being accused of murdering a woman at Jurong East on Feb. 17, 2021.

On Thursday (March 11), Zheng appeared in court via video link.

He is represented by Wee Pan Lee from Wee, Tay & Lim LLP.

Remanded for one week for investigations to be carried out

During the court hearing, Zheng asked the judge how long his case will take before sentencing.

The judge told him that investigations are currently ongoing and that he could get an update from the prosecution in the next hearing.

Zheng will be remanded for one week at the Central Police Division, with permission to be taken out for investigations.

The prosecution said that a scene revisit will be conducted.

Zheng will return to court on March 18.

The case

Accused of murdering a 34-year-old woman

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Zheng is accused of murdering Tham Mee Yoke, a 34-year-old woman, sometime between 11:58pm on Feb. 16 and 1:27am on Feb. 17.

Tham was found with multiple stab wounds at Block 308 Jurong East Street 32.

The police said that she was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1:30am on Feb. 17.

Zheng was arrested on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Zheng and Tham knew each other.

Allegedly hurt the victim with a penknife previously

Zheng is also facing two additional charges.

He had allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Tham using a penknife on Nov. 17, 2020 at the open space carpark at Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He had also allegedly caused annoyance on Jan. 16, 2021 by lying down on the carpark ground at Block 316 Jurong East Street 32, and shouting whilst drunk.

If found guilty of murder, Zheng could face the death penalty.

