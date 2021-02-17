Back

Man, 35, arrested for suspected murder after woman found with multiple stab wounds at Jurong East

Happened late at night on Feb. 16.

Fasiha Nazren | February 17, 2021, 11:31 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

A 34-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds lying motionless in Jurong East.

In a statement by the police, the police received a call regarding the incident at Blk 308 Jurong East Street 32 at about 11:55pm on Feb. 16.

Two sent to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that two persons were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Here's the statement from SCDF in full:

"On Feb. 17, 2021 at about 12:05am, SCDF received a call for assistance at Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32. SCDF conveyed two persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital."

According to the police, the woman was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1:30am on Feb. 17.

Man to be charged with murder

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of the woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and woman are known to each other.

The man will be charged with murder on Feb. 18, 2021.

The offence of murder, punishable under section 302(1) of the Penal code, carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a report by the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, there was a large patch of bloodstains at the HDB void deck.

Screenshot via Shinmin Daily News.

Nearby residents interviewed by Zaobao said that the police arrived around 12am and cordoned off the area for around nine hours.

Top image from Google Maps.

Jollibee S'pore launches Extra Spicy Jolly Chicken Fillet Burger from S$4.50

Spicy.

February 17, 2021, 10:51 AM

Pizza Hut S'pore launches bubble tea pizza with boba, cheese, marshmallows & brown sugar milk tea sauce

Not sure if we should be excited or revolted.

February 17, 2021, 10:45 AM

S'pore to get hotter with fair weather & some thundery showers by end Feb. 2021

Slightly warmer than the first half of the month.

February 17, 2021, 10:35 AM

World Economic Forum attendees need not serve stay-home notice period

TraceTogether compulsory.

February 17, 2021, 03:04 AM

Sri Lankan would-be SMU student, 20, likely killed himself in Hotel Grand Pacific 13th floor room while serving SHN

He was believed to have been worried about breaching his SHN stipulations.

February 17, 2021, 12:19 AM

Sole Covid-19 case on Feb. 16 is foreign domestic worker who arrived from Indonesia

No community cases.

February 16, 2021, 09:42 PM

Australia woman without mask smashes bus & berates driver who didn't let her board

Mask-wearing is mandatory for commuters using public transport in the Greater Sydney area.

February 16, 2021, 09:23 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan: Myanmar’s military can release Aung San Suu Kyi, sanctions won’t work

The minister warned of the impact that sanctions could have on Myanmar's civilians.

February 16, 2021, 08:02 PM

S'pore man carries shrew from busy footpath to safe area after hearing commotion over it

Wow.

February 16, 2021, 07:38 PM

'I'll always be rooting for you': Japanese lady finds notebook with encouraging messages by daughter who passed away

One of the messages to her mother was "hang in there".

February 16, 2021, 07:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.