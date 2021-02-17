Man, 35, arrested for suspected murder after woman found with multiple stab wounds at Jurong East

A 34-year-old woman was found with multiple stab wounds lying motionless in Jurong East.

In a statement by the police, the police received a call regarding the incident at Blk 308 Jurong East Street 32 at about 11:55pm on Feb. 16.

Two sent to hospital

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told Mothership that two persons were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

Here's the statement from SCDF in full:

"On Feb. 17, 2021 at about 12:05am, SCDF received a call for assistance at Blk 307 Jurong East Street 32. SCDF conveyed two persons to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital."

According to the police, the woman was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1:30am on Feb. 17.

Man to be charged with murder

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of the woman.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man and woman are known to each other.

The man will be charged with murder on Feb. 18, 2021.

The offence of murder, punishable under section 302(1) of the Penal code, carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

According to a report by the Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao, there was a large patch of bloodstains at the HDB void deck.

Nearby residents interviewed by Zaobao said that the police arrived around 12am and cordoned off the area for around nine hours.

Top image from Google Maps.