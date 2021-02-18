Back

Jurong East stabbing: Man charged with murder, allegedly hurt same woman in 2020 with penknife

He will return to court on March 11.

Syahindah Ishak | February 18, 2021, 04:14 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Zheng Xianfeng, a 35-year-old Chinese national, has been charged in court with murder on Thursday (Feb. 18).

Murdered 34-year-old woman

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Zheng is accused of murdering Tham Mee Yoke, a 34-year-old woman, sometime between 11:58pm on Feb. 16 and 1:27am on Feb. 17.

Tham was found with multiple stab wounds at Block 308 Jurong East Street 32.

The police said that she was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1:30am on Feb. 17.

Zheng was arrested on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Zheng and Tham knew each other.

Had previously hurt her before using a penknife

Charge sheets also revealed that Zheng is facing two additional charges.

He had allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Tham using a penknife on Nov. 17, 2020 at the open space carpark at Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He had also allegedly caused annoyance on Jan. 16, 2021 by lying down on the carpark ground at Block 316 Jurong East Street 32, and shouting whilst drunk.

Zheng will return to court on March 11.

If found guilty of murder, he could face the death penalty.

Top images from Google StreetView.

Steampunk-themed bar in Tanjong Pagar serves fried chicken sandwich, Pei Pa Kao cocktail & more

All aboard.

February 18, 2021, 04:12 PM

11 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Feb. 18, 2021, all imported

Further updates will be shared later this evening.

February 18, 2021, 04:11 PM

Rooster crashes into third floor Ulu Pandan apartment glass window, dies

Rest in peace.

February 18, 2021, 03:54 PM

NParks: 20m tree that fell on lady at Marsiling Park was last inspected in April 2020, found to be healthy then

Investigations on the cause of the tree fall are ongoing.

February 18, 2021, 03:23 PM

Supreme uses revered Thai monk's image on shirt to elation & chagrin of locals

The family of the monk said their consent was not sought beforehand.

February 18, 2021, 02:44 PM

Illegal to release animals into S'pore waters: PUB & NParks after alligator gar carcass washed ashore at MacRitchie

Offenders can be fined up to S$50,000.

February 18, 2021, 02:38 PM

Male newscaster in M'sia criticised for wearing 'cheongsam' for CNY, news station claims it's a samfu

Yikes.

February 18, 2021, 02:21 PM

A no-holds-barred review of Pizza Hut S'pore's bubble tea pizza

Next.

February 18, 2021, 01:55 PM

3 North Korean military hackers charged in US over plans to steal over S$1.7 billion from banks

A U.S. Assistant Attorney General called North Korea a "crime syndicate with a flag".

February 18, 2021, 12:49 PM

Uniqlo's +J Spring/Summer 2021 collection arriving in S'pore soon

Another collaboration.

February 18, 2021, 12:33 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.