Jurong East stabbing: Man charged with murder, allegedly hurt same woman in 2020 with penknife

Zheng Xianfeng, a 35-year-old Chinese national, has been charged in court with murder on Thursday (Feb. 18).

Murdered 34-year-old woman

According to charge sheets seen by Mothership, Zheng is accused of murdering Tham Mee Yoke, a 34-year-old woman, sometime between 11:58pm on Feb. 16 and 1:27am on Feb. 17.

Tham was found with multiple stab wounds at Block 308 Jurong East Street 32.

The police said that she was unconscious when she was conveyed to the hospital.

She was pronounced dead at about 1:30am on Feb. 17.

Zheng was arrested on the same day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both Zheng and Tham knew each other.

Had previously hurt her before using a penknife

Charge sheets also revealed that Zheng is facing two additional charges.

He had allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Tham using a penknife on Nov. 17, 2020 at the open space carpark at Block 349 Jurong East Avenue 1.

He had also allegedly caused annoyance on Jan. 16, 2021 by lying down on the carpark ground at Block 316 Jurong East Street 32, and shouting whilst drunk.

Zheng will return to court on March 11.

If found guilty of murder, he could face the death penalty.

