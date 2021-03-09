Back

Japanese, who discovered Milo in 2020, go crazy when new Milo kiosk opens in Tokyo train station

They put fruit inside their Milo.

Belmont Lay | March 09, 2021, 06:00 PM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

The Japanese people love the chocolatey malted drink Milo and they cannot lie.

A tweet on March 6 showing a new Milo kiosk opening in Machida station in Tokyo exploded with 50,000 retweets.

The tweet by @TonanLeopard showed a cup of original Nestlé﻿ Milo priced at JPY200 (S$2.48).

The kiosk also sells Milo drinks with added fruit, such as banana or kiwi mixed with pineapple -- which is very strange, but also very Japanese.

These cost JPY300 (S$3.72) per cup.

Dalgona coffee, on the other hand, which is sold for JPY180 (S$2.23) per cup at the same kiosk, is cheaper than Milo.

This underlines the premium that the Japanese have placed on Milo.

However, the Milo stall in Machida station will only be serving from March 6 to April 30.

Another shop, Nescafé Harajuku in Shibuya, will also be serving Milo for a limited period of time.

Japanese go Milo crazy

The Japanese are consuming Milo by the buckets, most likely due to pent-up demand.

The country has had zero supply of Milo since December 2020.

The low supply was due to the intense popularity of the drink almost overnight, which wiped out shelves.

Starting from July 2020, demand for Milo surged 700 per cent as a result of tweets promoting its health benefits.

Some on Twitter even claimed the drink helped them feel less fatigued, improve bladder health, and control hunger pangs, among other things.

By Dec. 10, 2020, Milo ran out of stock nationwide.

Milo powder even ended up on the black market, resold for few hundred times the price.

Nestlé Japan had to procure raw materials from Singapore in order to meet the demand with sales of the drink suspended until March 1.

For three months, the Japanese lived without Milo in their lives -- except for those who stashed some away.

Milo back

The Japanese can now get Milo at most places.

The 240g bags and five-stick sachets of Milo is now on sale in Japan.

The larger 700g bags are only available in some stores.

Anything bigger is not available.

All photos via

Student who returned from UK with flu-like symptoms on trial for exposing public to risk of Covid-19

The prosecution has criticised the student's behaviour as "abhorrent."

March 09, 2021, 05:35 PM

'Mentaiko' along S'pore reservoir edge are golden apple snails' pink eggs

Listed among the top 100 most invasive species in the world.

March 09, 2021, 05:08 PM

Jaime Teo fined S$65,000 for underpaying Twelve Cupcakes foreign employees S$98,900 over 3 years

The money owed to the workers has still not been paid.

March 09, 2021, 05:03 PM

Chantalle Ng shares audition footage for 'My Star Bride' in rare behind-the-scenes peek

Fans noted that her accent and acting have improved from the clips.

March 09, 2021, 04:30 PM

Sunset seen by Yew Tee residents looks like Armageddon or scene at end of beautiful movie

Fireball.

March 09, 2021, 04:28 PM

1 female guest per group dines free at Pan Pacific Hotels restaurants from Mar. 8 - 12, 2021

With a minimum of two adult diners.

March 09, 2021, 04:17 PM

6 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Mar. 9, no community cases

Further updates will be shared later in the evening.

March 09, 2021, 03:41 PM

Girl, 16, missing for more than 10 days since Feb. 26, last seen in Bukit Panjang

Please contact the police if you have information about this girl.

March 09, 2021, 03:28 PM

University student asks Shanmugam if S'pore is ready for a female PM

The question was asked during a Tembusu Forum held on March 8, International Women's Day.

March 09, 2021, 03:13 PM

French student, 13, admits lying about being shown Prophet Muhammad pics by teacher who later got beheaded

She had lied to stop her father from finding out about her truancy.

March 09, 2021, 02:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.