Back

Chiam See Tong turns 86

One of Singapore's longest-serving opposition MPs.

Sulaiman Daud | March 12, 2021, 11:20 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 13 June 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Chiam See Tong, former secretary-general of the Singapore People's Party (SPP), turned 86 years old on March 12, 2021.

The octogenarian was one of the longest-serving Members of Parliament.

He first won a seat representing the Potong Pasir SMC in 1984, and held it until 2011 -- serving 27 years all told.

Ground-breaker

Chiam's influence shaped the landscape of Singapore politics.

In addition to the SPP, Chiam also founded the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and had a hand in the formation of the Singapore Democratic Alliance.

The SPP, SDP and SDA all contested the latest 2020 general election.

Chiam's old seat of Potong Pasir was won by the same man who replaced him, Sitoh Yih Pin of the People's Action Party.

A former teacher, lawyer and avid sportsman, Chiam stepped down as the SPP's Secretary-General in October 2019.

Chiam had been in poor health after experiencing multiple strokes.

The party's reins were handed over to the new Secretary-General, Steve Chia, who ran in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2020.

The SPP wished Chiam a happy birthday on their Facebook page:

Top image via

14th Haidilao outlet in S'pore opening at City Square Mall in July 2021

Another place to eat hotpot.

March 12, 2021, 11:15 AM

Stunning crepuscular rays in S'pore on Mar. 11 evening leave residents in awe

Nature is amazing.

March 12, 2021, 09:18 AM

Trump's face slapped on 16cm & 46cm Buddha-like statues sold by entrepreneur in China

They cost S$206 and S$825 respectively.

March 12, 2021, 04:13 AM

Covid-19 patient, 69, dies after getting 3-hour erection in rare medical case

Only one other such case reported before for someone suffering from Covid-19.

March 12, 2021, 03:50 AM

Sole Covid-19 community case on Mar. 11 is asymptomatic Indonesian domestic worker

There have been 60,070 Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore.

March 11, 2021, 11:10 PM

25,000kg of pineapples on the way to S'pore from Taiwan after China's import ban

There has been a surge in demand for Taiwanese pineapples following the ban.

March 11, 2021, 10:11 PM

Weekly lucky draws on Singtel Dash app till Mar. 28 lets you redeem free Grab, Playmade & Zalora vouchers

All you need to do is tap the banner in the app once a week.

March 11, 2021, 07:58 PM

A no-holds-barred review of KFC S'pore's Mac 'N Cheese Zingerito

Nice or nasty? MmMmmmm.

March 11, 2021, 07:54 PM

Dead pigeon found suspended by the neck from HDB ledge in Bukit Merah

Shocking.

March 11, 2021, 07:33 PM

'Count On Me S'pore' song turned into 'Count On Me India', word for word

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.

March 11, 2021, 07:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.