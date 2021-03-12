Chiam See Tong turns 86

Chiam See Tong, former secretary-general of the Singapore People's Party (SPP), turned 86 years old on March 12, 2021.

The octogenarian was one of the longest-serving Members of Parliament.

He first won a seat representing the Potong Pasir SMC in 1984, and held it until 2011 -- serving 27 years all told.

Ground-breaker

Chiam's influence shaped the landscape of Singapore politics.

In addition to the SPP, Chiam also founded the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and had a hand in the formation of the Singapore Democratic Alliance.

The SPP, SDP and SDA all contested the latest 2020 general election.

Chiam's old seat of Potong Pasir was won by the same man who replaced him, Sitoh Yih Pin of the People's Action Party.

A former teacher, lawyer and avid sportsman, Chiam stepped down as the SPP's Secretary-General in October 2019.

Chiam had been in poor health after experiencing multiple strokes.

The party's reins were handed over to the new Secretary-General, Steve Chia, who ran in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC in 2020.

The SPP wished Chiam a happy birthday on their Facebook page: