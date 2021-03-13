Tampines pigeon found with blow dart in head, ACRES appealing for information

Pigeons with blow darts on their bodies have once again been witnessed by the public recently, wildlife rescue organisation Acres said in a Facebook post on Mar. 12.

Pigeons shot with blowgun darts

In their post, Acres mentioned that concerned members of the public reported seeing darted pigeons at the following locations and dates:

1. 513 Tampines Central (January 2021)

2. Tampines Street 21 (February 2021)

3. 267/ 269 Tampines Street 21 (February 2021)

The post included three photos of what appeared to be a pigeon, with a dart lodged in its head.

Acres' Facebook post suggested the pigeons in the photo might not be the same bird, as it wrote: "Photos of the pigeons sighted at the above locations are added to this post."

The darts appear to be blowgun darts, which are about 10cm long.

Previous cases

Earlier in January this year, a pigeon was found in Ang Mo Kio with a dart lodged in its eye.

Last year on Feb. 28, 2020, Acres had also discovered two pigeons who had been shot with darts at Jurong West Street 81.

With the new sightings, Acres noted that it is "horrifying and worrying" that they are still receiving such calls.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Acres at [email protected]

Animal cruelty is a punishable crime.

First-time offenders found guilty of animal cruelty may face a fine of up to S$15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$30,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Top image via Acres' Facebook post