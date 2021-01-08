Pigeon found in Ang Mo Kio with DIY dart lodged in eye, ACRES appealing for information

ACRES is appealing for information regarding a case of animal cruelty involving a pigeon.

According to a Facebook post by the organisation, they were alerted by a member of the public to a pigeon who had been struck by a dart.

The bird was found at a lift lobby at 547 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 around 10:30am on Jan. 6, 2021.

It was seen to be disorientated and was rescued with the help of the member of the public, who kept watch over the pigeon while ACRES made its way down to the scene.

Punctured right eye

Once there, they found that the bird had been attacked with a DIY dart — a wooden stick with a sharpened end — that had been lodged deep into the pigeon's skull and had punctured its right eye.

"With much caution, the stick has been removed and the pigeon is under our recovery now," wrote ACRES.

The animal causes group said that while turning over the case to the National Parks Board for further investigation is was also appealing for any information the public might have.

Those with relevant information can email ACRES at [email protected]

Animal cruelty punishable by law

This case of animal cruelty bears similarities to a 2020 case when pigeons in Jurong were found to have been shot with multiple darts.

ACRES also appealed for information then and reported the case to the police.

First-time offenders found guilty of animal cruelty face a fine of up to S$15,000, imprisonment for up to 18 months, or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to S$30,000, imprisonment of up to three years, or both.

Top image from ACRES Facebook page

