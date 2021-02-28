Tuas explosion victim, 38, never got to meet baby daughter, over S$100,000 raised for family

On Feb. 24, a fire in Tuas saw eight workers conveyed to Singapore General Hospital's Burn Centre with serious burn injuries.

The workers were receiving treatment for their burn injuries in the hospital's intensive care unit.

In a subsequent update on Feb. 25, three of the workers have died after suffering burns from the fire.

38-year-old father of two

Of the three who has passed on, one has been identified as Marimuthu, a 38-year-old migrant worker from India.

According to The Straits Times, Marimuthu had been working in Singapore for the past 12 years to support his elderly mother, his 28-year-old wife, as well as two daughters who are five years old and 10 months old.

A video call with his family on Feb. 23, the night before the unfortunate incident, was the last time he got to interact with them.

The last time he returned to his hometown was in Aug. 2019.

Never got to meet infant daughter

According to local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), Marimuthu never got the chance to meet his younger daughter, who was born during Singapore's circuit breaker period.

"Muthu never met his younger daughter and she will never know the love of a father, see his face or feel his embrace."

Colleagues also remembered him as a "good guy" and a "helping-minded" person.

Over S$100,000 raised

IRR has started an online fundraiser to support Marimuthu's grieving family.

As of the time of writing, the fundraiser has garnered over S$90,000 from more than 1,300 donors.

The full proceeds will go towards his widow, young daughters, and mother.

As of now, IRR is only in contact with Marimuthu's family based on information available to them.

They said that they will "work intensely" to get in touch with all affected families of the Tuas incident so that they can get "adequate support".

Top image from SCDF's Facebook page and Give.Asia.