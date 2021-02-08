8 people in ICU following 'loud explosion' at Tuas industrial building

In response to the fire that broke out in Tuas yesterday (Feb. 24), the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) has put out a Facebook post with updates on the condition of those involved in the incident.

Two employers were contacted in relation to the incident.

According to CNA, a logistics manager in the next building said there was a 'very loud explosion' at 11.20am, followed by two smaller ones.

Two with minor injuries, eight receiving treatment in ICU

According to the Facebook post, one employer informed MWC that two of their workers sustained minor injuries.

Another employer informed MWC that eight of their injured workers are currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), receiving treatment for their burn injuries.

MWC will arrange for their staff to visit the affected workers and provide necessary assistance once it is allowed to do so.

Given that on-site accommodation is no longer safe for migrant workers in the area, emergency housing support to the employers has been availed, in case employers are unable to relocate their workers within the short period of time.

Background

The Tuas fire was confirmed by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) yesterday, to be at 32E Tuas Ave 11, when they arrived at the scene at 11.25am.

According to SCDF, the fire involved an industrial mixer, and was extinguished with two water jets.

65 people had reportedly self-evacuated from nearby units, prior to SCDF's arrival.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and it is currently being investigated by SCDF.

Top image via SCDF Facebook