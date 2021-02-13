Mother of woman killed in Tampines stabbing to take care of all 3 grandchildren, thanks public for concern: Zaobao

On Feb. 10, a 42-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her estranged 45-year-old husband at Block 206 Tampines Street 21.

The man was later found lying motionless at the foot of his flat at Block 205A Punggol field.

Both of them were separately conveyed to hospitals, where they subsequently passed away.

Background

According to a police statement, the alleged attacker was known to the woman.

The Straits Times reported that the two were married in June 2000, but their marriage subsequently soured, and the woman moved out of their matrimonial home in Punggol and lived with her mother in Tampines.

The woman also allegedly applied for a personal protection order (PPO) against the man on March 6, 2020, but the man allegedly breached the PPO on April 15, 2020, and was charged with two counts of harassment.

The man had used violence on the woman, and continually harassed her.

He was released on bail for S$10,000, and was due to be back in court next Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Mother of deceased woman handling funeral

On Feb. 11, a Lianhe Wanbao reporter visited the home of the deceased woman, and spoke to the woman's mother.

Wanbao reported that the late woman's mother was distressed, but said that she was focused on handling the funeral affairs properly, and that her only wish was to be able to see her daughter off.

When asked about her three grandchildren, the grandmother replied firmly that she would take care of all three of them.

According to the earlier report by ST, the deceased woman leaves behind a son and two daughters, all of whom are teenagers.

In addition, the deceased woman's mother thanked her relatives, friends, as well as members of the public for showing concern for her family.

Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui reportedly visited the family as well, and promised to give the family members the necessary assistance.

