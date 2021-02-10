Back

Woman dies after getting stabbed at Tampines, suspected assailant found in Punggol hours later dies too

Police investigations into the unnatural deaths are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | February 10, 2021, 05:41 PM

A fatal stabbing had occurred at Block 206 Tampines Street 21 on Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning.

Pictures of the incident circulated online

According to a Feb. 10 Facebook post seen by Mothership, the incident happened at 6:27am.

The post was accompanied by a picture of a woman lying on the ground, covered in blood.

Another picture, which appeared to be a police report, was also shared.

The police report stated that the alleged suspect is a man in his 40s.

A photo of the alleged suspect was also revealed in the report.

Slash wounds on woman's neck

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said that they were alerted to the stabbing incident at about 6:30am on Feb. 10.

Upon arrival, police officers found a 42-year-old woman injured with slash wounds to the neck and lying motionless at the void deck of the said block.

Both woman and assailant passed away

A 45-year-old man, who is believed to be the assailant and known to the woman, was subsequently found lying motionless at about 9:10am at the foot of his flat at Block 205A Punggol Field.

Both the woman and the man were unconscious when separately conveyed to hospitals.

They subsequently passed away.

Police investigations into the unnatural deaths are ongoing.

Police urge public not to circulate photos

The police said that they are also aware that an image of an official document and a photo of the female deceased have been circulated online and on messaging platforms.

The police urge members of the public to refrain from circulating them out of respect for the deceased and their families.

The police are also looking into the unauthorised circulation of the image of the official document online.

Top images via Facebook & Google Streetview.

