Tampines stabbing: Alleged attacker had repeatedly harassed woman who was his estranged wife

On Wednesday (Feb. 10) morning, a fatal stabbing incident happened at Block 206 Tampines Street 21.

What happened

In an official statement that same day, the police said that they were alerted to the incident at about 6:30am on Feb. 10.

Upon arrival, police officers found a 42-year-old woman injured with slash wounds to the neck and lying motionless at the void deck of the block.

A 45-year-old man, who is believed to be the assailant, was subsequently found lying motionless at about 9:10am at the foot of his flat at Block 205A Punggol Field.

Both the woman and the man were unconscious when separately conveyed to hospitals.

They subsequently passed away.

Police have classified both deaths as "unnatural".

Investigations are ongoing.

The Straits Times reported on Feb. 11 that the woman had a son and two daughters, all of whom are teenagers.

She was also the centre head for a Ministry of Education (MOE) Kindergarten, and had more than 20 years of experience in the pre-school sector.

Man and woman were allegedly married

The police said in their statement that the alleged attacker was known to the woman.

According to ST, they were married in June 2000, but their marriage is understood to have "turned sour in recent years".

The woman subsequently moved out of their matrimonial home in Punggol and lived with her mother in Tampines.

Woman had a restraining order against the man

ST also revealed that the woman had applied for a personal protection order (PPO) against the man on March 6, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF), a PPO is a court order restraining someone from "committing family violence against a person or persons".

He had allegedly breached the PPO on April 15, 2020 and was charged with two counts of harassment.

He had used violence on the woman, and continually harassed her in Tampines.

However, ST reported that he was released on bail for S$10,000.

He was due back in court next Wednesday (Feb. 17).

According to ST, before he was found in Punggol, a photo was allegedly taken showing a man, believed to be him, standing topless on a window ledge at the block.

Top image from Facebook & Google Streetview.