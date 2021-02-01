Back

Workers' Party Sengkang MP Jamus Lim reassures residents no change in town council's standards

"Residents expect no less, and we hold ourselves to that standard."

Zhangxin Zheng | February 01, 2021, 08:26 AM

Events

Orient Express at Gardens by the Bay

08 January 2021 - 31 January 2021

West Lawn (next to Bayfront Plaza), Gardens by the Bay

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Even though the Sengkang Town Council is newly-formed, Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim has reassured residents that MPs will work together to keep constituency services up to standard.

In a post on Jan. 31, 2021, Lim shared that residents spoken to have expressed concerns over how the new town council is being run.

No perceptible declines in town council standards

The concerns arose from the fact that the town council is new and the history of "myths and stories about what transpires in opposition-held wards".

However, Lim said that there should not be any "systematic change" in standards as the town council has retained the same conservancy contractors.

Lim added that most residents have also confirmed that they have not experienced any "perceptible declines" since the new town council took over the GRC.

Despite the reassurances, Lim also acknowledged that there might be genuine lapses, but the WP MPs will investigate and hold contractors to account when that happens.

"Residents expect no less, and we hold ourselves to that standard," Lim concluded.

Background

The current Sengkang GRC was made up of Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Punggol East Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Sengkang West SMC.

The new town council has taken over responsibilities from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) since Oct. 28, 2020.

The town council chairman is He Ting Ru and the vice-chair is Louis Chua.

Related stories

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Jamus Lim/Facebook and SKTC/Facebook

Puppy nearly euthanised 6 months ago, grows up to become gorgeous S'pore Special breed & up for adoption

Good luck, Winnie.

February 01, 2021, 02:20 AM

Food courts at Changi Airport T1 & T3 visited by infectious Covid-19 cases in January 2021

The full update.

February 01, 2021, 12:18 AM

Sheng Siong selling frozen abalones at S$9.99 for 6 pieces, S$79.99 for 900g

Big discounts.

January 31, 2021, 11:57 PM

How this S'porean went on remarkable 9-month adventure from S'pore to Canada without flying

Stories of Us: How does one travel for nine months and visit 28 countries for only $10,000? We speak to a young Singaporean to find out his tips for embarking on such a trip.

January 31, 2021, 08:31 PM

SGH debunks reports of woman hospitalised due to Covid-19 vaccine

Oh no.

January 31, 2021, 07:19 PM

Toa Payoh fishmonger turns heads for dressing up & wearing make-up daily to sell fish at wet market

All dolled up.

January 31, 2021, 07:02 PM

S$50,000 in 2 weeks: S'porean man loses life savings to investment scam

He shares how he was scammed of nearly all his life savings.

January 31, 2021, 06:00 PM

Community cat leaves special 'gift' for S'pore family, turns out to be someone's missing pet parrot

D:

January 31, 2021, 05:18 PM

Body of woman, 83, found floating along S'pore river on Jan. 30, police investigating unnatural death

Police investigations are ongoing.

January 31, 2021, 04:37 PM

29 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Jan. 31, 2021, all imported

There are no new locally-transmitted cases.

January 31, 2021, 03:44 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.