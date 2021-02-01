Workers' Party Sengkang MP Jamus Lim reassures residents no change in town council's standards

Even though the Sengkang Town Council is newly-formed, Workers' Party Member of Parliament (MP) Jamus Lim has reassured residents that MPs will work together to keep constituency services up to standard.

In a post on Jan. 31, 2021, Lim shared that residents spoken to have expressed concerns over how the new town council is being run.

No perceptible declines in town council standards

The concerns arose from the fact that the town council is new and the history of "myths and stories about what transpires in opposition-held wards".

However, Lim said that there should not be any "systematic change" in standards as the town council has retained the same conservancy contractors.

Lim added that most residents have also confirmed that they have not experienced any "perceptible declines" since the new town council took over the GRC.

Despite the reassurances, Lim also acknowledged that there might be genuine lapses, but the WP MPs will investigate and hold contractors to account when that happens.

"Residents expect no less, and we hold ourselves to that standard," Lim concluded.

Background

The current Sengkang GRC was made up of Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Punggol East Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Sengkang West SMC.

The new town council has taken over responsibilities from Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) since Oct. 28, 2020.

The town council chairman is He Ting Ru and the vice-chair is Louis Chua.

