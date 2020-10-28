Back

Sengkang Town Council to manage estates in Sengkang from Oct. 28, 2020

Handover from Pasir-Ris Punggol Town Council and Ang Mo Kio Town Council has completed.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 28, 2020, 12:12 AM

Sengkang Town Council (SKTC) will be taking over the management and maintenance of the estates under Sengkang GRC from Oct. 28, 2020.

The handover was announced by the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council (PRPTC) and Ang Mo Kio Town Council (AMKTC) in separate statements on Oct. 27, according to The Straits Times.

The current Sengkang GRC was made up of Sengkang Central division of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, Punggol East Single Member Constituency (SMC) and Sengkang West SMC.

PRPTC said that it handed over the two office premises at Block 266 Compassvale Bow and Block 156 Rivervale Cresent to SKTC on Oct. 27.

AMKTC which managed Sengkang West SMC until Oct. 27, also issued a notice dated Oct. 20 to inform residents about the handover.

Sengkang residents can pay their Service and Conservancy Charges in cash at the two offices.

Residents who are making payments via Giro and Recurring Credit Card arrangements will not be affected as the PRPTC and AMKTC are working with SKTC to effect the changes without disruptions.

For more enquiries, Sengkang residents can call 6590 9700 or email to [email protected]

