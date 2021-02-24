Back

Gardens by the Bay to launch new sakura floral display featuring Hello Kitty

The Sanrio character's first time appearing at the Flower Dome.

Karen Lui | February 24, 2021, 11:51 AM

Events

Since 2016, the Gardens by the Bay have held their annual Sakura Matsuri event in March.

This year, the urban nature park is launching a new Sakura Floral Display that features the beloved Sanrio character Hello Kitty.

Image by Gardens by the Bay.

The display, located at the Flower Dome, is set to open to the public on Mar. 1.

Japanese landscape

Visitors can walk through torii, a traditional Japanese gate often found at the entrance or within a Shinto shrine that marks one's entry into a sacred space.

The display at the Flower Field will feature tancho (Japanese red-crowned cranes), sakura (cherry blossoms), and momo (peach blossoms).

Image by DoctorEgg on GettyImages.

Image by Gardens by the Bay.

Image by Gardens by the Bay.

Other attractions

Other attractions that you can look forward to are local rickshaws and nodate, a Japanese outdoor tea ceremony.

Image from 2020 by Gardens by the Bay.

There would also be a picnic spread showcasing furoshiki, the Japanese art of fabric wrapping.

Admission pre-booking

All visitors need to pre-book their visit date and time to ensure safe distancing and better crowd regulation.

The onsite ticketing counters at Gardens by the Bay will not be open during this period.

Admission charge to Flower Dome applies.

Visitors are allowed up to one hour in each conservatory.

Singapore Resident Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories
Adult (13 to 59 years old) S$12 S$20
Child (3 to 12 years old) S$8 S$12
Senior citizen (60 years old and above) S$8 S$12

Standard Rates

One Conservatory Two Conservatories
Adult (13 years old and above) S$20 S$28
Child (3 to 12 years old) S$12 S$20

You can purchase your tickets online here.

Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Singapore 018953

Opening hours: 9am to 9pm, daily

Top images by Gardens by the Bay.

