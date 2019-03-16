Sakura display at Gardens by the Bay has Japanese food & yukata rentals from March 9-31, 2019

You don’t have to travel all the way to Japan to see cherry blossoms anymore.

Cherry Blossom Festival

From March 9 to 31, 2019, Gardens by the Bay will have the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display.

Sakura Matsuri literally translates to “Cherry Blossom Festival” in Japanese.

In this year’s edition, there will be more than 20 varieties of cherry blossoms.

To make you feel like you’re in Japan, there’s an Instagram-worthy Japanese-themed veranda.

Visitors can also cross a red wooden bridge to peek through circular windows better known as marumado.

Japanese food and yukata rentals

Apart from enjoying scenic views, the Sakura Matsuri Floral Display also has Nippon Street, where visitors can get a taste of Japanese food such as lavender soft cream, okonomiyaki and takoyaki.

To embrace the full Japanese experience, visitors can rent a yukata (traditional Japanese garment) to stroll under the cherry blossom trees.

Cultural programmes

There will be performances and programmes on selected days of the month too.

For example, there’s the Japanese tea ceremony conducted by Hoseikai from the Japanese Association Singapore:

The Wadaiko (Japanese drums) performance, performed by the Taiko Group of The Japanese Association Singapore:

As well as the Japanese folk dance performance by Minyo Club from the Japanese Association Singapore.

Where to go: Flower Dome, Gardens by the Bay

When to go: Mar. 9 to Mar. 31, 2019, 9am to 9pm daily

How much: From S$12

Top image from Gardens by the Bay