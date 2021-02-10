Late Pulau Ubin dog Kopi-O's final resting place next to water just like how he liked it, owner allows public visits

A gravestone for Kopi-O, the beloved late Pulau Ubin community dog, was finally placed on his grave, almost a week after he tragically died following a hit-and-run incident on the island.
Photos and videos of Kopi-O's gravestone and his grave were provided by a Mothership.sg reader who personally visited the grave.
Following Kopi-O's death on Feb. 3, he was buried on the offshore island at an undisclosed location.
Details of his grave were scant, as Kopi-O's owner had requested for space to mourn privately.
Close to a week after Kopi-O's passing, Mothership.sg understands that the dog's owner is allowing the public to visit the final resting place.
Owner allows public visits
To get to Kopi-O's final resting place, visitors have to look for a taxi driver on Pulau Ubin, who goes by the name Ah Koh,.
Ah Koh drives a van, which has the PU160 plate number, and he would be the designated driver to bring visitors there.
Kopi-O's final resting place beside the water
Kopi-O's final resting place is beside a water body, according to a video showing its location.
Kopi-O was known to have no qualms immersing himself in puddles of water or in the sea, as he was an outgoing dog who stuck by his human companions.
Following Kopi-O's death, he was buried promptly by his owner and other Ubin residents in an unadorned grave.
Gravestone ready
On Feb. 9, the Mothership.sg reader provided an update about a gravestone being made for Kopi-O and brought to the island.
A private ritual was held, which included offering meat and incense to Kopi-O.
The official birth and death dates indicate that Kopi-O was about two years and four months old -- six days shy of being two years and five months old.
Background on Kopi-O's death
Kopi-O, who has a legal owner, was a community dog on Pulau Ubin.
He died after he was believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run accident with a taxi on Feb. 3, 2021.
Island residents were so desperate to save Kopi-O that they brought him to a vet on mainland Singapore, but to no avail.
Kopi-O's reputation as the friendliest dog on the island was well-earned.
He left a lasting impression on many of the island's visitors, who became enamoured by his disarming and loving ways as he made friends with everyone and hiked long distances.
Following Kopi-O's passing and as news of his demise made it online, tributes poured in with Ubin visitors sharing photos and videos of Kopi-O, as well as commending him for being human-friendly, loyal and accommodating.
Kopi-O is survived by two siblings, Teh-O and Teh-C.
Following his burial, Kopi-O's brother Teh-O, was spotted mourning him atop his sibling's grave.
All media via Mothership.sg reader
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.