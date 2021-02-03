Back

Golden Mile Food Centre & Zion Riverside Food Centre to reopen on Feb. 28, 2021

Support local, support hawker.

Zhangxin Zheng | February 03, 2021, 03:29 PM

East Coast Lagoon Food Village has recently reopened.

If you enjoy hawker fare, two other popular hawker centres will be reopening at the end of this month.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA)'s website, Golden Mile Food Centre and Zion Riverside Food Centre are expected to open on Feb. 28.

Zion Riverside Food Centre has been closed since Nov. 1, 2020 while Golden Mile Food Centre has been closed since Dec. 1, 2020.

Both hawker centres have been closed for repairs and renovations.

While many stalls were closed, for the time being, the No: 18 Zion Road Fried Kway Teow has relocated temporarily to Chinatown Complex Food Centre.

via Chris Chee/Facebook

Those who wish to satisfy their char kway teow craving can head over to Chinatown.

Yay!

