East Coast Lagoon Food Village has reopened

East Coast Lagoon Food Village has finally reopened after three months of closure.

For those who enjoy the hawker fare at East Coast Park, you can satisfy your cravings now.

The hawker centre reopened on Feb. 1, 2021.

It was previously closed for repairs and redecoration.

According to a Facebook user who visited the hawker centre on the evening of Feb. 2, a majority of the stalls were open for business.

These include the popular stalls selling satay, BBQ stingray and chicken wings as well as fried oysters:

Please stick to the safe distancing measures if you do visit, and happy eating!

Top photos by Yeow Lawrence/Facebook and rhyswong1967/Instagram