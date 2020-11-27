Back

Golden Mile Food Centre closing for renovation from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021

See you next year.

Fasiha Nazren | November 27, 2020, 11:43 AM

Golden Mile Food Centre, also known as the Beach Road Army Market, will be closing temporarily in Dec. 2020.

Closed from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, 2021

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the market will be closed for repairs and redecoration/renovation works from Dec. 1, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

The hawkers will be taking a break during this period as there is no suitable site for relocation.

Speaking to Mothership, the chairman of the hawkers' committee shared the renovation was initially scheduled for October 2020, but was postponed when construction and renovation work had to be stopped due to Covid-19, he says.

While work has resumed gradually, he explained that December ended up being the preferred date as it would give more time for the situation to stabilise.

Last renovated 18 years ago

The last time that the market closed for a makeover was 18 years ago in 2002.

Back then, the market closed for six months.

The revamp of the food centre will include changing of ventilators and fans to provide a comfortable environment for diners.

Top image via Google Maps.

