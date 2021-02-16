Back

Donate your unopened & unexpired CNY snacks to migrant workers in S'pore

Share your spoils with those who can still have them because you had too much.

Belmont Lay | February 16, 2021, 02:29 PM

Have you eaten too much this Chinese New Year? Do you feel like you really shouldn't eat another pineapple tart or kuih bangkit?

Well, don't let good food go to waste if you already had your fill.

Local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR) is collecting unopened and unexpired CNY snacks and will be passing them on to migrant workers at their worksites, construction areas and dormitories.

IRR said its volunteers are spread across the island and donors can contact the IRR team via WhatsApp to arrange for a time and place to make the drop-off.

The full list of locations throughout Singapore can be found here.

Background

IRR has been actively putting together such initiatives for people in Singapore to do good for the migrant worker community.

In January 2021, IRR spearheaded a project to allow Singaporeans to donate their SingapoRediscover vouchers to migrant workers, a group that was hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore.

Previously, IRR collected unsold Starbucks food and donated fruits for foreign workers.

Top photo via ItsRainingRaincoats & Yew Tee Point

