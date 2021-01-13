Buy S'pore Flyer tickets for migrant workers with your SingapoRediscovers vouchers

It has been about a month and a half since all Singaporeans received S$100 in SingapoRediscovers vouchers to spend on local hotels, attractions, and tours to support Singapore's tourism industry.

For those of you out there who haven't decided how to use your vouchers, or who wish to put your vouchers toward a good cause, one option is to use them to purchase Singapore Flyer tickets for migrant workers.

Initiative by ItsRainingRaincoats

Through an opportunity organised by local community initiative ItsRainingRaincoats (IRR), Singaporeans can donate their SingapoRediscovers to migrant workers, a group that was hit disproportionately hard by the Covid-19 pandemic in Singapore.

Here's how you can use your vouchers to fund one or more migrant workers to have the experience of riding the Singapore Flyer:

1. Go to the Klook link.

The tickets can be purchased on Klook here.

2. Select the date and number of tickets.

Scroll down to the package options. Click "Check availability" and select Mar. 8, 2021 as the date.

Select the number of tickets that you wish to purchase. Each ticket is S$35, and includes entrance to the Singapore Flyer and its newest attraction, The Time Capsule.

Once you have done so, click "Book now".

3. Log in or sign up for an account to proceed with the order.

Once you have either logged in to or signed up for a Klook account, you will be directed to a new page to enter your booking info.

Tick the box acknowledging that the purchase goes toward IRR, to purchase tickets for migrant workers.

4. Fill in your contact information

5. Select the "Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers" option.

Once again, click "Use Singaporediscovers Vouchers", which will open up a new window of the LifeSG SingapoRediscovers website.

There, select "Redeem vouchers", which you can redeem using your SingPass.

Select "Copy voucher code".

6. Enter voucher code(s).

Back on Klook, paste the copied promo code(s) into the box.

Select "Redeem", and then "Book now".

You will be prompted to pay the difference, if you are topping up.

IRR's Facebook post about the initiative is available here:

