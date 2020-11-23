S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers redemption online using SingPass, bundled tour packages available

The S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed to Singaporeans from Dec. 1, 2020.

Singaporeans 18 and above will receive S$100 worth of vouchers each which can be spent on local hotels, attractions, and tours to support Singapore's tourism industry.

All Singaporeans above 18 can purchase up to six subsidised child or youth tickets for attractions and tours.

The vouchers, which come in denominations of S$10, can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:

Changi Recommends

Trip.com

Klook

GlobalTix

Traveloka

More than 200 merchants can be found on the platforms, including various hotels and attractions, such as the ArtScience Museum and Nerf Action Xperience.

In addition, different tourism businesses are in collaboration to offer bundled room packages, tours, and experiences.

For instance, guests who book bundled packages at selected Ibis budget Singapore hotels will receive tickets to Nerf Action Xperience or the Madame Tussauds five-in-one experience.

Here are some examples of products that users can purchase from authorised booking partners, which will be marked with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon:

You will need to set up a SingPass account to receive the vouchers, which can be used from Dec, 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

How to redeem online

Have your SingPass ready. If you do not have a SingPass account yet, you may register here. If you require help with setting up or resetting SingPass password, visit here. Browse the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners for eligible products, which are marked with the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers icon. Add your items to the shopping cart. To pay, click "Use SingapoRediscovers Vouchers you want to use". You can also opt to activate child/youth subsidies if applicable. To use the generated voucher code, copy and paste it on the checkout page and pay the outstanding amount (if any). Customers will need to complete the checkout process within 10 minutes. Rest assured that your vouchers will only be deducted after you have completed the booking.

Do note that if you are purchasing child or youth tickets, you will need to provide details of any family members under the age of 18.

You will receive S$10 subsidies for each ticket for up to six child/ youth tickets.

From Dec. 1, you can check your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers balance and activate child/ youth subsidies here.

Physical counters for those in need of help

Though citizens are encouraged to redeem their vouchers online, physical counters will also be available island-wide for those who need assistance.

Authorised booking partners will provide assistance at 69 locations across Singapore, most of which are located within Community Centres/ Clubs (CC) or within 5-minute walk from CCs.

Booking counters will also be available at selected malls and SingPost locations.

You may view the full list of authorised booking partners' locations below:

The People's Association (PA) will also provide SingPass registration or SingPass password reset services at 53 CCs.

Citizens can also call the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers hotline at 1800-2828-228 from 8am to 10pm, daily.

Things to note

According to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), Singaporeans will not be able to combine their SingapoRediscovers vouchers with that of others to prevent fraud and resale.

Users may use their SingapoRediscovers Vouchers to redeem products for others to use depending on the terms and conditions of the respective merchants.

Do note that the various authorised booking platforms might offer different products that are not available on other platforms.

Before heading down to the physical counters, ensure that the platform -- for example, Klook -- provides the package or activity you want.

SingPass users are also reminded not to share their SingPass login information and one-time-password (OTP) with anyone.

In addition, users should be careful of unsolicited text messages or web links that direct them to suspicious portals that claim to be SingapoRediscovers Vouchers authorised booking partners.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Nerf Action Xperience & Fullerton Bay Hotel