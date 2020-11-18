Here are the 147 hotels you can spend your S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

The S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed to Singaporeans from Dec. 1, 2020.

Singaporeans 18 and above will each receive S$100 worth of vouchers.

The vouchers can be spent on local hotels, attractions, and tours to stimulate the economy.

The vouchers, which come in denominations of S$10, can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:

Changi Recommends

Trip.com

Klook

GlobalTix

Traveloka

Here are the 147 hotels you can spend your SingapoRediscovers vouchers:

1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa

2. Amara Singapore

3. Amoy Hotel

4. Andaz Singapore

5. Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar

6. Arcadia Hotel

7. Ascott Orchard Singapore

8. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore

9. Beach Villas

10. Bliss Hotel Singapore

11. Bright Star Hotel

12. Capella Hotel Singapore

13. Capri by Fraser Changi City, Singapore

14. Carlton Hotel Singapore

15. Changi Cove

16. Crockfords Tower

17. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

18. Darlene Hotel (Geylang)

19. D'Hotel

20. Equarius Hotel

21. Fairmont Singapore

22. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview

23. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore

24. Fragrance Hotel Balestier

25. Fragrance Hotel Classic

26. Fragrance Hotel Kovan

27. Fragrance Hotel Lavender

28. Fragrance Hotel Oasis

29. Fragrance Hotel Ocean View

30. Fragrance Hotel Rose

31. Fragrance Hotel Viva

32. Goodwood Park Hotel

33. Grand Hyatt Singapore

34. Harbour Ville Hotel

35. Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton

36. Heritage Collection on Chinatown

37. Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay

38. Heritage Collection on Seah

39. Hilton Singapore

40. Hotel 81 Balestier

41. Hotel 81 Changi

42. Hotel 81 Chinatown

43. Hotel 81 Dickson

44. Hotel 81 Elegance

45. Hotel 81 Geylang

46. Hotel 81 Hollywood

47. Hotel 81 Kovan

48. Hotel 81 Lucky

49. Hotel 81 Orchid

50. Hotel 81 Osaka

51. Hotel 81 Palace

52. Hotel 81 Princess

53. Hotel 81 Sakura

54. Hotel 81 Star

55. Hotel 81 Tristar

56. Hotel Bencoolen

57. Hotel Boss

58. Hotel Classic by Venue

59. Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road

60. Hotel Clover The Arts

61. Hotel Fuji

62. Hotel G Singapore

63. Hotel Michael

64. Hotel Nuve

65. Hotel NuVe Elements

66. Hotel NuVe Heritage

67. Hotel Nuve Urbane

68. Hotel Royal

69. Hotel Royal @ Queens

70. Hotel Soloha

71. Hotel Splendour

72. Hotel Yan

73. Ibis budget Singapore Imperial

74. Ibis budget Singapore Mt Faber

75. Ibis budget Singapore Pearl

76. Ibis budget Singapore Sapphire

77. Ibis budget Singapore Selegie

78. Ibis budget Singapore West Coast

79. InterContinental Singapore

80. JH Hotel

81. Kam Leng Hotel

82. Lloyd's Inn

83. Lyf Funan Singapore

84. M Social Singapore

85. Malacca Hotel

86. Mandarin Orchard Singapore

87. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore

88. Marina Bay Sands Hotel Singapore

89. Nostalgia Hotel

90. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore

91. Oasia Hotel Downtown

92. One Farrer Hotel

93. ONE15 Marina Club

94. Orchard Hotel Singapore

95. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel

96. Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road

97. PARKROYAL Collection Pickering, Singapore

98. PARKROYAL on Beach Road

99. PARKROYAL On Kitchener Road

100. Populous Hotel

101. Porcelain Hotel

102. Q Loft Hotel Bedok

103. Q Loft Hotel Mackenzie

104. Raffles Hotel Singapore

105. Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park

106. RedDoorz @ Aljunied

107. RedDoorz @ Geylang

108. Reddoorz near Marine Parade Central

109. RedDoorz Plus @ Little India

110. RedDoorz Premium @ Balestier

111. RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon

112. RELC International Hotel

113. Sandpiper Hotel Singapore

114. Santa Grand Hotel East Coast

115. Shangri-la Hotel

116. Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel

117. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

118. Sofitel Singapore City Centre

119. ST Signature Bugis Beach

120. ST Signature Jalan Besar

121. St. Regis Hotel Singapore

122. Summer View Hotel

123. The Arton Hotel

124. The Barracks Hotel Sentosa

125. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel

126. The Daulat

127. The Fullerton Bay Hotel

128. The Fullerton Hotel

129. The Great Madras

130. The Quay Hotel

131. The Quay Hotel West Coast

132. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

133. The Sultan Hotel

134. The Vagabond Club

135. The Warehouse Hotel

136. Travelodge Harbourfront

137. Value Hotel Nice

138. Value Hotel Thomson

139. Venue Hotel

140. Venue Hotel the Lily

141. Villa Samadhi hotel

142. Village Hotel Bugis

143. W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel

144. XY Hotel Bugis

145. York Hotel

146. Yotel Singapore Orchard Road

147. YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport

Here are the 37 attractions you can spend your SingapoRediscovers vouchers:

1. AIRZONE

2. AJ Hackett Sentosa

3. ArtScience Museum

4. Battlebox

5. Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom

6. Changi Experience Studio

7. Flight Experience Singapore

8. Gardens By The Bay

9. Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure

10. HeadRock VR

11. HydroDash

12. iFly Singapore

13. Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park Attractions

14. Jurong Bird Park

15. Madam Tussauds Singapore

16. Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck

17. Mega Adventure

18. Nerf Action Xperience

19. Nestopia Singapore

20. Night Safari

21. Ola Beach Club

22. Red Dot Design Museum

23. River Safari

24. Royal Albatross

25. S.E.A. Aquarium

26. Sentosa 4D Adventureland

27. Sentosa Development Corporation

28. Singapore Cable Car

29. Singapore Flyer

30. Singapore Musical Box Museum

31. Singapore Zoo

32. Skyline Luge Sentosa

33. Snow City

34. The Intan

35. Trick Eye Museum Singapore

36. Universal Studios Singapore

37. Wild Wild Wet

