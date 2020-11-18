Here are the 147 hotels you can spend your S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
The S$100 SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed to Singaporeans from Dec. 1, 2020.
Singaporeans 18 and above will each receive S$100 worth of vouchers.
The vouchers can be spent on local hotels, attractions, and tours to stimulate the economy.
The vouchers, which come in denominations of S$10, can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:
- Changi Recommends
- Trip.com
- Klook
- GlobalTix
- Traveloka
Here are the 147 hotels you can spend your SingapoRediscovers vouchers:
1. Amara Sanctuary Resort Sentosa
2. Amara Singapore
3. Amoy Hotel
4. Andaz Singapore
5. Aqueen Hotel Paya Lebar
6. Arcadia Hotel
7. Ascott Orchard Singapore
8. Ascott Raffles Place Singapore
9. Beach Villas
10. Bliss Hotel Singapore
11. Bright Star Hotel
12. Capella Hotel Singapore
13. Capri by Fraser Changi City, Singapore
14. Carlton Hotel Singapore
15. Changi Cove
16. Crockfords Tower
17. Crowne Plaza Changi Airport
18. Darlene Hotel (Geylang)
19. D'Hotel
20. Equarius Hotel
21. Fairmont Singapore
22. Four Points by Sheraton Singapore, Riverview
23. Four Seasons Hotel Singapore
24. Fragrance Hotel Balestier
25. Fragrance Hotel Classic
26. Fragrance Hotel Kovan
27. Fragrance Hotel Lavender
28. Fragrance Hotel Oasis
29. Fragrance Hotel Ocean View
30. Fragrance Hotel Rose
31. Fragrance Hotel Viva
32. Goodwood Park Hotel
33. Grand Hyatt Singapore
34. Harbour Ville Hotel
35. Harbour Ville Hotel Hamilton
36. Heritage Collection on Chinatown
37. Heritage Collection on Clarke Quay
38. Heritage Collection on Seah
39. Hilton Singapore
40. Hotel 81 Balestier
41. Hotel 81 Changi
42. Hotel 81 Chinatown
43. Hotel 81 Dickson
44. Hotel 81 Elegance
45. Hotel 81 Geylang
46. Hotel 81 Hollywood
47. Hotel 81 Kovan
48. Hotel 81 Lucky
49. Hotel 81 Orchid
50. Hotel 81 Osaka
51. Hotel 81 Palace
52. Hotel 81 Princess
53. Hotel 81 Sakura
54. Hotel 81 Star
55. Hotel 81 Tristar
56. Hotel Bencoolen
57. Hotel Boss
58. Hotel Classic by Venue
59. Hotel Clover 769 North Bridge Road
60. Hotel Clover The Arts
61. Hotel Fuji
62. Hotel G Singapore
63. Hotel Michael
64. Hotel Nuve
65. Hotel NuVe Elements
66. Hotel NuVe Heritage
67. Hotel Nuve Urbane
68. Hotel Royal
69. Hotel Royal @ Queens
70. Hotel Soloha
71. Hotel Splendour
72. Hotel Yan
73. Ibis budget Singapore Imperial
74. Ibis budget Singapore Mt Faber
75. Ibis budget Singapore Pearl
76. Ibis budget Singapore Sapphire
77. Ibis budget Singapore Selegie
78. Ibis budget Singapore West Coast
79. InterContinental Singapore
80. JH Hotel
81. Kam Leng Hotel
82. Lloyd's Inn
83. Lyf Funan Singapore
84. M Social Singapore
85. Malacca Hotel
86. Mandarin Orchard Singapore
87. Mandarin Oriental, Singapore
88. Marina Bay Sands Hotel Singapore
89. Nostalgia Hotel
90. Oakwood Premier AMTD Singapore
91. Oasia Hotel Downtown
92. One Farrer Hotel
93. ONE15 Marina Club
94. Orchard Hotel Singapore
95. Orchard Rendezvous Hotel
96. Pan Pacific Serviced Suites Beach Road
97. PARKROYAL Collection Pickering, Singapore
98. PARKROYAL on Beach Road
99. PARKROYAL On Kitchener Road
100. Populous Hotel
101. Porcelain Hotel
102. Q Loft Hotel Bedok
103. Q Loft Hotel Mackenzie
104. Raffles Hotel Singapore
105. Ramada Singapore at Zhongshan Park
106. RedDoorz @ Aljunied
107. RedDoorz @ Geylang
108. Reddoorz near Marine Parade Central
109. RedDoorz Plus @ Little India
110. RedDoorz Premium @ Balestier
111. RedDoorz Premium @ Serangoon
112. RELC International Hotel
113. Sandpiper Hotel Singapore
114. Santa Grand Hotel East Coast
115. Shangri-la Hotel
116. Sheraton Towers Singapore Hotel
117. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel
118. Sofitel Singapore City Centre
119. ST Signature Bugis Beach
120. ST Signature Jalan Besar
121. St. Regis Hotel Singapore
122. Summer View Hotel
123. The Arton Hotel
124. The Barracks Hotel Sentosa
125. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel
126. The Daulat
127. The Fullerton Bay Hotel
128. The Fullerton Hotel
129. The Great Madras
130. The Quay Hotel
131. The Quay Hotel West Coast
132. The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore
133. The Sultan Hotel
134. The Vagabond Club
135. The Warehouse Hotel
136. Travelodge Harbourfront
137. Value Hotel Nice
138. Value Hotel Thomson
139. Venue Hotel
140. Venue Hotel the Lily
141. Villa Samadhi hotel
142. Village Hotel Bugis
143. W Singapore Sentosa Cove Hotel
144. XY Hotel Bugis
145. York Hotel
146. Yotel Singapore Orchard Road
147. YOTELAIR Singapore Changi Airport
Here are the 37 attractions you can spend your SingapoRediscovers vouchers:
1. AIRZONE
2. AJ Hackett Sentosa
3. ArtScience Museum
4. Battlebox
5. Butterfly Park & Insect Kingdom
6. Changi Experience Studio
7. Flight Experience Singapore
8. Gardens By The Bay
9. Gogreen Segway Eco Adventure
10. HeadRock VR
11. HydroDash
12. iFly Singapore
13. Jewel Changi Airport Canopy Park Attractions
14. Jurong Bird Park
15. Madam Tussauds Singapore
16. Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck
17. Mega Adventure
18. Nerf Action Xperience
19. Nestopia Singapore
20. Night Safari
21. Ola Beach Club
22. Red Dot Design Museum
23. River Safari
24. Royal Albatross
25. S.E.A. Aquarium
26. Sentosa 4D Adventureland
27. Sentosa Development Corporation
28. Singapore Cable Car
29. Singapore Flyer
30. Singapore Musical Box Museum
31. Singapore Zoo
32. Skyline Luge Sentosa
33. Snow City
34. The Intan
35. Trick Eye Museum Singapore
36. Universal Studios Singapore
37. Wild Wild Wet
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top photos via St. Regis Hotel
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.