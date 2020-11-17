Back

SingapoRediscovers vouchers to be distributed from Dec. 1 & redeemed through authorised platforms

Mandy How | November 17, 2020, 01:06 PM

The much-talked about SingapoRediscovers vouchers will be distributed from Dec. 1, 2020.

This was announced by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on their social media pages.

Singaporeans 18 and above will each receive S$100 worth of vouchers that can be spent on local tours, attractions, and hotel stays.

This S$320 million endeavour is part of the SingapoRediscovers campaign, which seeks to boost domestic tourism amid the Covid-19 slump.

The vouchers, which come in denominations of S$10, can be redeemed via five authorised platforms:

  • Changi Recommends

  • Trip.com

  • Klook

  • GlobalTix

  • Traveloka

More than 200 merchants can be found on the platforms, including various hotels and attractions like the ArtScience Museum and Nerf Action Xperience.

In response to queries from Mothership, a STB spokesperson confirmed that the SingapoRediscovers vouchers should only be redeemed through these platforms, and not directly with the merchants.

You will need to set up a Singpass account to receive the vouchers, which can be used from Dec, 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.

