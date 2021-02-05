Back

Chinatown Chinese New Year street light-up will be turned off on weekends to deter crowds

Will be turned on on weekdays only.

Belmont Lay | February 05, 2021, 12:25 PM

Events

More measures to control the crowds in Chinatown will be put in place over the weekends, after it was reported that merrymakers have flocked to the area to soak up the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities, despite Covid-19 worries.

The Ministry of Sustainability and Environment said the Singapore Tourism Board and other relevant agencies and business association partners will implement additional measures to better space out the crowds in Chinatown over the weekends.

These additional measures include:

1. The Chinatown Chinese New Year street light-up along South Bridge Road, New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street will not be turned on from Feb. 5 to 7 and Feb. 11.

2. Visitors who wish to observe the street light-up are encouraged to visit during the weekdays, or to visit the Chinatown Festivals website instead for a 360-degree virtual tour of the Chinatown Chinese New Year street light-up, starting from Feb. 5.

3. To manage the flow of passengers entering directly onto Pagoda Street, the up-riding escalator at Chinatown MRT Exit A to Pagoda Street will be closed from time to time, depending on street-level crowd situation.

- Passengers will be guided by station staff to alternative exits at Chinatown MRT.

- Access control measures at Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street may also be implemented during peak hours over the weekends, so as to ensure sufficient space for visitors during the peak hours.

- Visitors should cater for additional time to walk and queue in order to enter the busier stretches of Pagoda Street and Trengganu Street.

4. Other measures may be implemented for crowd management and visitor safety, depending on the ground situation, including the closure of Temple Street to vehicular traffic.

Members of the public are encouraged to adapt Chinese New Year celebrations this year in line with tightened measures during the festive period.

MSE said this will help to protect vulnerable members in our community, such as the elderly.

