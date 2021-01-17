Share outcomes of MND's Dover forest public consultation: WP's Dennis Tan & Nicole Seah

With the news of Dover forest and Clementi forest being zoned for residential development, many have taken to social media and even an online petition to express their hopes for these green spaces to be rezoned and preserved.

One environmental group, Nature Society Singapore, has proposed for Dover forest (also known as Ulu Pandan Estate) to be turned into a public nature park, and suggested degazetted golf courses and other open spaces near Dover to be used instead.

To capture public feedback on Dover forest, the Housing Development Board (HDB) has provided members of the public with an environmental baseline study and an avenue to provide their feedback via an online form.

Share results of public consultation on Dover forest: WP leaders

Since the public outcry over the development of Dover forest, two leaders of the Workers' Party (WP) have taken to social media to express their sentiments on the issue.

Dennis Tan, a Member of Parliament (MP) for Hougang SMC, posted that he was "saddened to hear that Dover forest will be cleared for housing, after being left untouched for 40 years".

Earlier this month, the Ministry of National Development (MND) responded to Tan's parliamentary question on whether there would be a review of the status of Clementi forest and other forests earmarked for development.

MND clarified its stance on Clementi forest in Parliament on Jan. 5, stating that the zoning of the plot of land the forest rests on will remain unchanged.

On his Facebook post on Sunday (Jan. 17), Tan expressed his hope for MND to make the outcomes of the public consultation for Dover forest available to the public.

In a separate Facebook post, Nicole Seah, WP's Youth Wing president, seconded Tan's hope for the results of HDB's feedback exercise on Dover forest to be made public.

Seah added:

"I can only imagine the richness of biodiversity within a forest space as pristine as Dover. Such biodiversity is important for Singaporeans, because it contributes to cooler ambient temperature and general respite."

Here's her full post:

The WP Youth Wing president also urged Singaporeans to give feedback on the issue via HDB's feedback form.

Members of the public can submit their feedback on Dover forest to HDB here.

Top images via Sydney Cheong and Workers' Party