Nicole Seah new Youth Wing President, Leon Perera Media Team Head & Gerald Giam new Policy Head: WP

New roles.

Sulaiman Daud | January 06, 2021, 05:27 PM

The Workers' Party (WP) announced the following appointments of its Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Jan. 6.

  • Vice-Chair: Faisal Manap

  • Organizing Secretary: Dennis Tan

  • Deputy Organizing Secretaries: Kenneth Foo, He Ting Ru

  • Treasurer: Gerald Giam

  • Deputy Treasurer: Raeesah Khan

  • Media Team Head: Leon Perera

  • Media Team Deputy Head: Louis Chua Kheng Wee

  • Youth Wing President: Nicole Seah

  • Policy Research Team Head: Gerald Giam

  • Policy Research Team Deputy Head: Jamus Lim

Previously, Pritam Singh had been elected as the party's Secretary-General, while Sylvia Lim was elected as party Chair.

The CEC also includes two other members, former Secretary-General Low Thia Khiang and former Member of Parliament Png Eng Huat.

2018 committee appointments

A look at the appointments from 2018 reveals a few significant developments.

Faisal Manap remains Vice-Chair of the party.

Seah takes over Leon Perera's role as the Youth Wing President, with Perera becoming Media Team Head.

Perera will be supported by Louis Chua as Media Team Deputy Head.

Gerald Giam holds on to his role as Treasurer, but gains a new appointment as Policy Research Team Head, with Jamus Lim as Deputy Head.

This is a new appointment from the 2018 CEC.

This is likely in line with what Singh said in his first New Year message as the Leader of the Opposition, where he pledged that his party will continue to champion robust policy alternatives that represent the needs of Singaporeans.

Giam will also be supported by Raeesah Khan as Deputy Treasurer.

Meanwhile, Dennis Tan of Hougang SMC remained as Organizing Secretary. He Ting Ru has been appointed as Deputy Organizing Secretary alongside Kenneth Foo.

Foo, who stood for election in East Coast GRC, is one of four CEC members who were not elected to Parliament.

The others are Seah, Low and Png.

In the current CEC, there are only two members - Low and Png - who are not appointment holders. There were five non appointment holders in the 2018 CEC.

Top image from Nicole Seah and Leon Perera's Facebook pages.

