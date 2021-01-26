Back

Jurong Point Swensens ordered to close for 2 weeks due to cockroach infestation

From Jan. 25 to Feb. 7.

Nigel Chua | January 26, 2021, 10:57 PM

The Swensens outlet at Jurong Point Shopping Centre has had its license suspended for two weeks, from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7.

Cockroach infestation

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) announced that it would be suspending the eatery's licence due to an accumulation of 12 demerit points within a year, under the SFA's Points Demerit System.

The 12 points were racked up due to two instances of " failure to keep licensed premises free of cockroach infestation."

SFA said that establishments that accumulate 12 or more demerit points could face up to four weeks' suspension, or even have their licenses cancelled.

The suspended Swensens outlet will have to ensure that all food handlers working at its premises attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course again, before resuming work.

Public can provide details for SFA to investigate

SFA said that members of the public who come across poor hygiene practices in food establishments can report them to SFA, with details for the agency to conduct follow-up investigations.

They can do so online via a feedback form (https://csp.sfa.gov.sg/feedback), or call SFA's Contact Centre at 68052871.

They are also advised not to patronise such outlets.

Other outlets penalised by SFA

Another food outlet that had its license suspended by SFA recently for poor hygiene practices was Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City, where 26 diners suffered food poisoning.

Meanwhile, Two Chefs, an eatery at Commonwealth, had its food hygiene grade lowered from a "B" to a "C" after 11 diners reportedly experienced symptoms of gastroenteritis.

Top image via Chinmayi Prasanna on Google Maps and Jurong Point on Facebook

