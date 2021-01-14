Eng’s Heritage at Northpoint City suspended after 26 people suffer food poisoning, 5 hospitalised

Eng’s Heritage located at Northpoint City has been suspended from operating from Jan. 13, 2021 until further notice after 26 people who ate there came down with food poisoning.

Five of the 26 cases are currently hospitalised and are in a stable condition, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint release.

One additional case has been discharged from hospital.

Patrons reported gastroenteritis symptoms after they consumed food at the outlet between Jan. 7 and 9, MOH and SFA added.

All food handlers working in the suspended premises can resume work as food handlers only after they re-attend and pass the Basic Food Hygiene Course.

This measure also applies to appointed food hygiene officers working at the suspended premise.

The Eng's Heritage outlet located in the North Wing of the mall is also required to clean and sanitise the premises, including equipment and utensils, the authorities said.

“Food safety is a joint responsibility. The SFA would like to remind food operators to observe good food and personal hygiene practices at all times,” they added.

“The SFA will not hesitate to take firm action against anyone found to be in violation of the Environmental Public Health Act.”

First-time offenders face a maximum fine of S$10,000.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, three months' jail or both.

