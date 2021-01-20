Back

Two Chefs food hygiene grade goes from 'B' to 'C' after 11 people get food poisoning

The eatery at Commonwealth.

Belmont Lay | January 20, 2021, 12:26 PM

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has adjusted the food hygiene grade of Two Chefs Eating Place from “B” to “C”, the agency said on Jan. 19, 2021.

This comes after 11 people were reported to have gastroenteritis symptoms due to having eaten food prepared by the food stall from Jan. 16 to 17 last year.

Those affected have since recovered.

The formal sanction against the eatery comes more than one year after the food poisoning.

The downgrading of the food hygiene grade has taken effect from Jan. 19, 2021, and will be under review for 12 months.

The premises will also be kept under surveillance.

A joint inspection by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and SFA was conducted at the food stall on Jan. 22, 2020.

Several hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection and SFA has taken enforcement action against the licensee for these lapses.

SFA said food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes.

Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public, SFA added.

Top photos via Google Maps

