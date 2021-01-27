Taipei woman makes almost life-like koi & goldfish-shaped dumplings

As the Chinese word for “fish” sounds like the word for "abundance", fish is a staple dish for Chinese New Year.

Unless you're an otter or one particular Malaysian woman, koi is likely not the top choice for your reunion dinner.

But you may be up for some koi-shaped dumplings though.

A woman in Taipei has shared a recipe for her realistic ornamental fish dumplings.

Koi dumpling

On Jan. 21, Minmin Chang shared a Facebook post of her handiwork, which are made with squid and prawn.

Each koi dumpling measures about 0.8cm in length, and is steamed for 15 minutes before being served.

How it's made