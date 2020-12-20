Back

Vending machine in Sembawang Shopping Centre dispenses Australian Wagyu beef for $25

For the sleepless carnivore in you.

Kayla Wong | December 20, 2020, 09:31 PM

It appears that anything can be dispensed from a vending machine nowadays.

Salmon fillets, gold bars, pizzas, reusable face masks, to name a few.

Beef vending machine

Adding to the list is this vending machine located at basement one of Sembawang Shopping Centre that dispenses Australian Wagyu beef.

A 200g steak is going for S$25, and 250g of sliced meat for shabu shabu at S$19.

Image via Easy Meat

Here's how your meat looks like when you get them.

Image via Easy Meat

Image via Easy Meat

Easy Meat, which is newly opened in November this year, says on its website that its Wagyu ribeye can be kept in the freezer for up to six months.

You can pay through a variety of ways, including EZ Link card.

Here's the futuristic-looking portal where you get your meat once it is dispensed.

3 locations

Easy Meat vending machines are available at Thomson Plaza (at the taxi stand beside Starbucks) and Simon Plaza (right at the entrance) too.

Top image by Nigel Chua & Easy Meat

