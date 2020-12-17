Back

French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for Covid-19

He will isolate for seven days and continue to work. 

Jason Fan | December 17, 2020, 06:23 PM

Events

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday (Dec. 17).

According to Bloomberg, Macron was tested after showing mild symptoms of the disease, and will isolate for seven days and continue to work.

There are currently no details regarding the circumstances of his infection, or where the president will be isolating.

Macron joins a list of prominent world leaders who have also contracted Covid-19, including UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Just yesterday, on Dec. 16, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that people in France could start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the last week of December.

This is provided the vaccine is approved by European Union authorities.

France is hoping to administer Covid-19 vaccines to around one million people in nursing homes during the first two months of 2020, with a further 14-15 million people between March and June.

Top image via Emmanuel Macron/FB.

