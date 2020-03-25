UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19, tweets about experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ & ‘persistent cough’
He will be working from home.
Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has tested positive for Covid-19.
The BBC reported that according to a statement from Number 10 Downing Street, Johnson is experiencing “mild symptoms”.
He will self-isolate within Number 10, the office and residence of the UK Prime Minister.
However, he will still be in charge of the UK’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.
In his latest tweet, Johnson said he will be “working from home” and that it was entirely the right thing to do.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Johnson recently announced a three-week lockdown in the UK to help contain the spread of the virus.
Previously, the British government advocated building up a “herd immunity” within the UK, but Johnson abandoned this approach when the evidence showed that this would overwhelm the UK’s healthcare services.
