UK PM Boris Johnson tests positive for Covid-19, tweets about experiencing ‘mild symptoms’ & ‘persistent cough’

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), has tested positive for Covid-19.

The BBC reported that according to a statement from Number 10 Downing Street, Johnson is experiencing “mild symptoms”.

He will self-isolate within Number 10, the office and residence of the UK Prime Minister.

However, he will still be in charge of the UK’s handling of the Covid-19 crisis.

In his latest tweet, Johnson said he will be “working from home” and that it was entirely the right thing to do.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

Johnson recently announced a three-week lockdown in the UK to help contain the spread of the virus.

Previously, the British government advocated building up a “herd immunity” within the UK, but Johnson abandoned this approach when the evidence showed that this would overwhelm the UK’s healthcare services.

Related stories:

Top image from Boris Johnson’s Facebook page.