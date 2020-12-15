Chew Chor Meng sells pao fan from S$4.50 in Lavender, expect long queues on weekends

Apart from being an actor, Chew Chor Meng is also known for his F&B ventures 888 Mookata and Famous Zhou.

Recently, the actor has also opened Famous Pao Fan in a food court at Sultan Plaza.

Pao fan from S$4.50

As its name suggests, the stall sells a variety of pao fan, which translates literally to "submerged rice," at affordable prices.

Depending on the ingredient, each bowl ranges from S$4.50 to S$16.

A serving comes with your preferred protein option, such as prawns, fried red grouper, or Kurobuta pork slices, as well as clams, egg floss and crispy rice puffs steeped in a flavourful broth.

Here's a look at the menu:

At a promotional price of S$16, the most expensive item on the menu is value-for-money enough, as it comes with a whole lobster, some clams and egg floss.

In an interview with Miss Tam Chiak, Chew said, "We usually have to pay a premium price to eat pao fan in restaurants. Hence, I wanted to offer pao fan at affordable prices so that everyone can enjoy it."

Apart from pao fan, the stall also offers sides like fried tofu (S$3), spam fries (S$3) and prawn rolls (S$4).

Long queues on a weekend

It seems like it's living up to its name as the Famous Pao Fan, after all.

When we visited on a Sunday (Dec. 13), there was a long queue for the pao fan stall.

The queue stretched all the way to the exit of the food court.

Perhaps the queues are shorter on weekdays.

Details

100 Jalan Sultan #01-06/07 Sultan's Kitchen Food Court Singapore 199001

Opening hours: 10:30am to 8:30pm, daily

