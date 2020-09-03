Dennis Chew & Chew Chor Meng open 4th mookata outlet near Tampines IKEA

Dennis Chew and Chew Chor Meng's mookata venture, 888 Mookata, is opening its fourth outlet at 1 Tampines North Drive 1.

The new outlet is located next to Giant Hypermart, opposite Courts Megastore and Tampines IKEA.

The eatery will be offering an opening promotion of 10 per cent off all items for the month of September.

The prices for this outlet is unclear, although it might be similar to prices at its other branches, which is S$26 for a platter for two and S$45 for a platter for four.

Here's a clearer idea of where the stall is:

40 per cent drop in sales

The duo opened their first mookata outlet in Hougang in July 2017.

In an interview with 8 Days in April, Chew had revealed that the eatery had suffered a 40 per cent drop in sales during the Covid-19 period.

He said that if the situation did not improve, he may have to shut 888 Mookata's Bukit Batok outlet.

The eatery later announced on Jun. 2 that their Bukit Batok outlet is officially closed, but will be relocating.

888 Mookata's other outlets are located in Hougang, Bishan, and Tampines St. 81.

Details

Address:

T-space

1 Tampines North Drive 1, Singapore 528559

Opening Hours: 12pm to 10pm, daily

