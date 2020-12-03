3 S'pore mosques closed for cleaning on Dec. 2 after being visited by Covid-19 cases

Masjid Ahmad, Masjid En-Naeem and Masjid Temenggong Daeng Ibrahim will be closed today (Dec. 2) for cleaning and disinfection.

This comes after the mosques were visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 2.

Bookings for congregational prayer on Dec. 2 will be automatically voided, MUIS said.

MUIS also said that MOH is conducting contact tracing. Those identified as having had possible close contact with the individuals "will be contacted for the necessary follow up action".

"This is also a timely reminder of the importance of using TraceTogether when visiting the mosques, so that anyone who has had possible exposure to an infected person can be identified and reached quickly," MUIS said.

Safety precautions at mosques

TraceTogether has been compulsory at 10 mosques since Nov. 13, as part of a pilot programme allowing for larger congregations at Friday prayer sessions.

At all mosques, congregants are required to be split into groups of not more than 50. Groups are not allowed to mingle.

Congregants are also required to make bookings for prayer sessions, and walk-ins are not allowed

Other measures such as SafeEntry are also in place.

When will the mosques reopen?

MUIS's post did not state when the mosques would be reopened.

However on the online prayer booking system for mosques in Singapore, the three mosques were listed as "not available" for booking on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.

Here's the post by MUIS:

