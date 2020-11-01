TraceTogether compulsory at 10 S'pore mosques from Nov. 13, 2020

From Nov. 13, 2020, 10 mosques in Singapore will expand their capacity to three zones of 50 congregants each for every Friday prayer session in a pilot programme.

This is up from the previous limit of 100 congregants.

The mosques under the new measure are spread across the island:

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said that they will "adapt to the ability of the mosques and congregants" to safely manage the increasing amount of people.

These mosques will also gradually increase the number of zones to five in the following weeks, making it 250 congregants per session and 750 congregants per mosque for all three sessions.

TraceTogether compulsory

Due to the expanding capacity limits, TraceTogether will become compulsory for those attending, Muis said.

Congregants can download the TraceTogether app or collect their token and bring it along with them when visiting the mosques.

