Back

TraceTogether compulsory at 10 S'pore mosques from Nov. 13, 2020

Due to the increased amount of visitors.

Mandy How | November 01, 2020, 09:40 PM

Events

NXplorers Finals

24 October 2020 - 30 October 2020

Online

From Nov. 13, 2020, 10 mosques in Singapore will expand their capacity to three zones of 50 congregants each for every Friday prayer session in a pilot programme.

This is up from the previous limit of 100 congregants.

The mosques under the new measure are spread across the island:

Image via Muis/Facebook

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) said that they will "adapt to the ability of the mosques and congregants" to safely manage the increasing amount of people.

These mosques will also gradually increase the number of zones to five in the following weeks, making it 250 congregants per session and 750 congregants per mosque for all three sessions.

TraceTogether compulsory

Due to the expanding capacity limits, TraceTogether will become compulsory for those attending, Muis said.

Congregants can download the TraceTogether app or collect their token and bring it along with them when visiting the mosques.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Muis/Facebook, Duiddo Imaani Mohammad/Google Maps

MHA rebuts claims by Australian businessman held in S'pore prison on drug charges

MHA confirmed he had been held in remand from Mar. 2018 to Feb. 2019 on drug charges, but denied some of his claims about conditions in prison.

November 02, 2020, 10:42 AM

'As a result of my upbringing, I am properly clothed at all times': When S'pore made nudity in own home illegal (in public view)

Home is where the potential to get spotted naked is.

November 02, 2020, 10:27 AM

S'pore High Court acquits Filipino domestic helper, 50, accused of stealing from elderly employer, 91

She walked free on Oct. 30 after a High Court judge found that reasonable doubt had been raised on the charges against her.

November 02, 2020, 03:58 AM

Tens of thousands celebrate Halloween in Tokyo's Shibuya district as if Covid-19 not a thing

Party like it's pre-Covid-19 pandemic.

November 02, 2020, 01:46 AM

24-year-old man arrested for setting fire to Bukit Batok recycling bins

Arrested within 24 hours.

November 01, 2020, 10:02 PM

No new locations visited by infectious Covid-19 cases, 11 discharged

No new community cases.

November 01, 2020, 10:00 PM

S'pore photography service asks followers not to engage freelancers, backlash ensues

Should have seen that coming.

November 01, 2020, 08:33 PM

Jobs will be the central challenge of the future around the world: Tharman

'I’m convinced we will succeed,' he said.

November 01, 2020, 08:12 PM

Robinsons scheduling meetings with mattress suppliers on 'urgent basis' following anger from customers

Robinsons also addressed consignment suppliers, stating conditions for the return of goods.

November 01, 2020, 05:54 PM

S$7.45 Abalone Cheese Beehoon promo at Serangoon Gardens eatery extended till Nov. 30, 2020

There are other dishes at Nic & Tom Eatery which are also worth your stomach space and money.

November 01, 2020, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.