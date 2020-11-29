Tekka Centre Covid-19 case is warehouse assistant who does not interact with customers

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 28.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,213.

One of the eight is a community case, while the remaining seven cases are imported.

Community cases detected from testing at Tekka Centre

The new community case was detected from surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre, as part of MOH's efforts to ring-fence infections in higher-risk groups which were announced on Nov. 26.

The new case is a 41-year-old migrant worker from India who works as a warehouse assistant.

His work involves stocktaking at Cuff Road warehouses, and delivering goods to Jothi Store and Flower Shop at Campbell Lane.

He does not interact with the customers at the store, MOH said, adding that a warehouse assistant he works with, as well as two other migrant workers who live with him have all tested negative for Covid-19.

Tekka Centre testing: 874 negative results out of 876 tested

This is the second infection in two days to be detected from testing operations at Tekka Centre.

However, the serological test results for both cases have come back positive, which indicates likely past infection, MOH said.

MOH also said that out of 876 stallholders in and around Tekka Centre who were tested on Nov. 26, the remaining 874 have tested negative.

The case confirmed yesterday, Case 58412, is a 60-year-old Singaporean stallholder who sells mutton at Tekka Market, who was conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases after she tested positive for Covid-19.

She works with a co-worker at her stall, and stays at Yishun Street 22 with her husband, who has been working at Mustafa Centre for the past few years.

She regularly visits her children who stay at Bishan Street 13 and Tampines Street 86.

Epidemiological investigations are in progress, MOH said.

In the meantime, all her identified close contacts, including her family members and co-worker, have been isolated and placed on quarantine.

They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that MOH can detect asymptomatic cases.

MOH will also conduct serological tests on her household and family contacts to determine if she could have been infected by them.

Seven imported cases

There are seven imported cases, all foreign nationals.

All seven were placed on Stay-Home Notice, or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

One case (Case 58416) is a Long-Term Visit Pass holder who arrived from Russia, and another (Case 58421) is a Student’s Pass holder who arrived from India.

Another three (Cases 58417, 58422 and 58423) are Work Permit holders currently employed in Singapore who arrived from Indonesia.

The remaining two cases are Short-Term Visit Pass holders.

Case 58418 is an engineer who arrived from Malta on a work project in Singapore, while Case 58419 arrived from Belarus to participate in a mixed martial arts sporting event as a cornerman. They were tested while serving SHN, MOH said.

Five more discharged

Five more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.

In all, 58,124 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 31 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving while 29 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

There are no cases in the Intensive Care Unit.

29 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

No new locations

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

No new locations were added on Nov. 29.

Here is the list:

Those who had been identified as close contacts of confirmed cases would already have been notified by MOH.

As a precautionary measure, those who had been at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history.

MOH has also said that there is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been. The National Environment Agency will engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

