MOH expands free Covid-19 testing to Tekka Centre stallholders, Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre workers & delivery centres

The Multi-Ministry Taskforce has been progressively conducting testing operations for identified community groups, to detect and ring-fence infections as early as possible to prevent further transmission.

Those tested are people who face higher risk of Covid-19 transmission such as taxi and Private Hire Car drivers, food delivery personnel, key vendors servicing foreign worker dormitories, and stallholders at selected hawker centres, markets, and coffeeshops.

Testing scheme to be expanded to more groups

According to a press release by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Nov. 26, more than 5,000 individuals have been tested at Marine Parade, Ang Mo Kio and Taman Jurong since September 2020.

All who participated in these voluntary testing exercises have tested negative for Covid-19.

Now, the government is reaching out to more identified community groups to offer Covid-19 testing on a one-time basis.

This expanded scheme will start with stallholders in and around Tekka Centre, and will be extended to the individuals working at key delivery centres such as Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, and key logistics delivery companies.

The costs of these tests will be fully borne by the government.

As such, the government strongly encourages individuals in these identified groups to come forward and utilise the testing services offered.

Travellers from Finland, Turkey to serve SHN at dedicated facilities

All travellers entering Singapore from Nov. 29 who have a travel history to Finland and Turkey in the past 14 days will be required to serve their 14-day Stay-Home Notice at dedicated SHN facilities.

This applies even to those who have obtained approval to opt-out.

This is due to the recent increase in Covid-19 cases reported by Finland and Turkey.

Previously, it was announced on Oct. 27 that travellers from the two countries were allowed to serve their 14-day SHN at a suitable place of residence.

Other travellers from Fiji, the Republic of Korea, Sri Lanka and Thailand are still allowed to opt-out of dedicated SHN facilities if they fulfil the following criteria:

Had not travelled to any other country or region than the above-mentioned countries in the last 14 days prior to their arrival to Singapore

Are occupying their place of residence alone or only with household members with the same travel history who are also serving the same duration of SHN.

Covid-19 tests will continue to be administered on all travellers before the end of their SHN.

Any changes on the border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website, and travellers are advised to visit the website to check for the most updated border measures before entering Singapore.

