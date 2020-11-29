Covid-19: 1 new community case, 7 imported cases on Nov. 29

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed eight new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore as of 12pm on Nov. 29.

This brings the total number of cases to 58,213.

There is one new case of locally-transmitted Covid-19 infection.

According to MOH, the case is a migrant worker residing in the community, and was detected from the community surveillance testing of stallholders in and around Tekka Centre on November 26.

The other seven cases are imported. They had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore.

Further updates will be shared by MOH this evening.

Daily cases in November

Here are the daily case numbers in November 2020 so far:

Nov. 1: 4

Nov. 2: 1

Nov. 3: 9

Nov. 4: 7

Nov. 5: 7

Nov. 6: 4

Nov. 7: 7

Nov. 8: 2

Nov. 9: 8

Nov. 10: 9

Nov. 11: 18

Nov. 12: 11

Nov. 13: 12

Nov. 14: 2

Nov. 15: 3

Nov. 16: 5

Nov. 17: 6

Nov. 18: 5

Nov. 19: 4

Nov. 20: 4

Nov. 21: 5

Nov. 22: 12

Nov. 23: 5

Nov. 24: 18

Nov. 25: 7

Nov. 26: 5

Nov. 26: 4

Nov. 27: 6

Nov. 28: 6

Nov. 29: 8

Top image via Clean and Green Singapore