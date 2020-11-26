Madonna trends online after people thought she died instead of Maradona

Parts of the non-footballing world prematurely mourned the death of Madonna after mistaking news of Maradona's passing as the death of the queen of pop.

Madonna started trending on Twitter on Nov. 26, 2020, after news broke that the Argentine great Diego Armando Maradona had died at age 60.

Social media users thought the Like A Prayer singer had died -- mistakenly or purposely, no one can tell in this day and age of epic trolling -- when in fact it was football superstar Maradona who had passed away.

Maradona died of a heart attack, having undergone brain surgery earlier this month.

He will be accorded a state funeral after the Argentina president declared three days of official mourning.

Twitter was filled with RIP messages for the singer, 62, before there was a surge of tweets pointing out it was the sports star who had died.

madonna logging into twitter to find out she has died pic.twitter.com/MDllPh4oHm — john (@johnmceneaney) November 25, 2020

Americans when they realize it's Maradona, not Madonna pic.twitter.com/kOUxMTWlsc — Blank (@Nr_Amn39) November 25, 2020

Not gonna lie, for the first 30 seconds of my morning I was frantic about Madonna. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) November 25, 2020

