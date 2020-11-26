Back

Argentina declares 3 days of mourning, Maradona to get state funeral

Belmont Lay | November 26, 2020, 10:40 AM

Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez, has declared three days of official mourning in response to the passing of Diego Armando Maradona.

The World Cup winner and football legend died of a heart attack on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, aged 60.

Fernéndez, speaking to Argentinean newspaper Clarín, said in a brief statement that he was “incredibly sad” over the death of Maradona.

The president said: “I was working with [Santiago] Cafiero [the head of the Cabinet] when they told me. I can’t believe it. I’m distraught. It’s the worst news an Argentina fan could receive. We loved him. I’m trying to talk to his family. We’ll see. There is so much sadness.”

The presidential decree announcing the official period of mourning will be published in the State’s Official Bulletin.

Tributes all over the country would follow.

Maradona is considered to be Argentina’s greatest player of all time.

State funeral

The late Maradona would be accorded a state funeral.

The official resident of the president, the Casa Rosada, is to be made available for the family of Maradona to organise a state funeral for the player.

Seven presidents of the nation have received a state funeral at the Casa Rosada: Bartolomé Mitre in 1906, Manuel Quintana, Carlos Pellegrini, Roque Sáenz Peña, Julio Argentino Roca, Marcelo Torcuato de Alvear, and most recently, Néstor Kirchner in 2010.

From the world of sport, five-times Formula 1 champion Juan Manuel Fangio was given a state funeral, on July 17, 1995.

Top photo via Hublot publicity material

