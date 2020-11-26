Diego Maradona dies at age 60

Diego Maradona, perhaps the greatest ever football player in history, has reportedly died of a heart attack. He was 60 years old.

At around 12:30am on Nov. 26 (Singapore time), various media outlets including Goal.com and Football Italia reported Maradona's death, citing Argentine media sources.

Sad news from the soccer world, as it has lost one of its all-time greats.



Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60. pic.twitter.com/pi3DtZCaD9 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 25, 2020

The Argentine is perhaps best remembered for his stunning performance in the 1986 World Cup Finals in Mexico, where he led his nation to victory over West Germany.

That was the same tournament where he turned in an immortal performance against England, scoring two spectacular goals, one of which entered the history books as the "Hand of God."

At club level, Maradona was also hailed by the city of Napoli for bringing them two memorable league titles in the Italian Serie A.

After his playing career, Maradona tried his hand at management.

He managed the Argentina national team in the World Cup Finals of 2010, where they managed a quarter-final finish.

He then held various management jobs in countries like Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Mexico.

Recent brain surgery

On Nov. 4, CNN reported that Maradona underwent surgery for a blood clot on the brain.

The surgery was a success, according to his doctor.

Top image from Getty.