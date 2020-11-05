Tart specialist Drips Bakery Cafe opens 2nd outlet at Takashimaya S'pore

Takashimaya has seen the addition of quite a few trendy F&B tenants in the past couple of months alone: there's Charlie Tea, Cupping Room, Flipper's, and now, Drips Bakery Cafe.
The tart specialist/ cafe announced on Nov. 1 that they have officially opened at Basement 2 of the shopping complex.
This is the brand's second outlet, after their long-standing store at Tiong Bahru.
Prices for tarts range from about S$8.50 - S$12 for a single portion.
Besides tarts, cakes, pastries, coffee, and tea are also available.
Seats are limited, so you might have to wait during peak periods.
Details
Address:
Drips Bakery Cafe @ Takashimaya
391 Orchard Road #B2-31, Singapore 238872
Opening Hours: 8am to 9pm, daily
We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn
Top image via Drips Bakery Cafe/Facebook
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.