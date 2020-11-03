Back

Flipper's opening at Takashimaya S'pore on Nov. 6, prices around S$20 for souffle pancakes

It's here.

Mandy How | November 03, 2020, 12:20 PM

Japanese pancake chain Flipper's is opening its first Singapore store on Nov. 6, 2020.

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

The outlet, which is also its first in Southeast Asia, is located at Takashimaya Shopping Centre.

Menu

Both sweet and savoury options are available.

Prices are not what most Singaporeans would call affordable, although crowds will probably be flocking there anyway.

  • Kiseki Pancake Plain, S$16.80

  • Millennial Strawberry (Opening Special), S$20.80

  • Kiseki Pancake Hazelnut Chocolate, S$21.80

  • Kiseki Pancake Matcha, S$19.80

  • Kiseki Pancake Fresh Fruits, S$21.80

  • Eggs Benedict Soufflé Pancake, S$22.80

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

These soufflé pancakes are made in small batches, in an open kitchen.

Its ingredients of flour and eggs come from very specific regions of Japan, meant to convey quality and distinction.

More seasonable specials will be introduced after the store's initial launch period, such as Yubari melon, white peach, and Shine Muscat grapes pancakes.

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

Photo via Flipper's

Specialty drinks are on the menu for a pretty penny, too:

  • Blue Honey Ade (honey, ginger ale, lemon and butterfly pea soda), S$7.60

  • Rose Strawberry Milk (rose water, Japanese milk, fresh strawberries and homemade strawberry compote, topped with rose petals), S$7.90

  • Melona Manpuku (light sencha with the aroma of Japanese melon), S$5.50

Details

Photo via Flipper's

Address:

Takashimaya S.C., Ngee Ann City

391A Orchard Rd #B1-56, Singapore 238873

Opening Hours: 10:30am to 9:30pm (last order at 8:30pm)

