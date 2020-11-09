China & Russia silent on Joe Biden's victory while other world leaders congratulated him

Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. 2020 presidential election has been met with a rush of congratulations from the leaders of multiple nations around the world, including Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

However, two notable countries have yet to offer their congratulations to Biden -- Russia and China.

Xi Jinping keeps mum, Chinese state media ponders on implications of Biden presidency

According to ABC News, there has been no word from Chinese President Xi Jinping thus far.

Prior to American media calling the election for Biden, the Twitter account of People's Daily, China, a media with direct links to the Chinese Communist Party, openly mocked former U.S. President Donald Trump in a now-deleted tweet.

China state media People's Daily mocks Trump on Twitter https://t.co/7mQNLkzkkF pic.twitter.com/NbqIWPzBKA — Mothership.sg (@MothershipSG) November 7, 2020

The Financial Times reported that a spokesperson for the Chinese ministry has since declined to comment but added that the Chinese government is confident that the election will be confirmed in according to American laws.

A professor at Renmin university in Beijing, Shi Yinhong, who also advises the country's State Council on foreign affairs was further quoted by FT as stating:

"There will be no significant difference under Biden on major issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, the South China Sea, Xinjiang, Tibet and China’s religious and human rights situations. But Biden is not nearly as wild, vulgar and volatile as Trump, so he can be expected to bring more predictability and stability to Washington’s China policy.”

He was echoed by Chinese state media Global Times which ran an op-ed on the implications of a Biden presidency for China.

It cited a Chinese expert who said that while the chances of military conflict will be lower, the strategy of containment against China is unlikely to change.

Poisoned Russian opposition leader congratulates Biden while Putin stays silent

Meanwhile, no word has emerged from Russia's President Vladimir Putin either, Newsweek reported.

However, Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has since taken to Twitter to tweet his congratulations to both Biden and Vice-President elect Kamala Harris.

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on the victory and to the Americans on defining the new leadership in a free and fair election. This is a privilege which is not available to all countries. Looking forward to the new level of cooperation between Russia and the US. — Alexey Navalny (@navalny) November 8, 2020

Navalny was poisoned in August with a nerve agent and is currently recuperating in Germany.

Both Navalny and Biden have placed blame for the poisoning on Putin.

Other countries that have not yet congratulated Biden

Axios reported that other countries and leaders which have remained quiet are Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A negative message was also delivered by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who stated:

"The situation in the U.S. and what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! This is an example of the ugly face of liberal democracy in the US. Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime."

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Left image via, centre image via Drew Angerer/Getty Images, right screenshot from Russia Today