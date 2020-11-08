Leaders of Canada, France, New Zealand & India congratulate Biden-Harris as if US election done deal

Leaders of some of the most powerful, free or populous countries in the world have not held back in congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their successful bid for the White House after major network news in the United States called the election in the Democrats' favour on Nov. 7, 2020.

Justin Trudeau of Canada

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was the first to send out his congratulations.

As the northern neighbour dependent on the United States for trade, security and border matters, Trudeau and his government have been working diplomatically with the U.S. the last four years, after the Democrats handed power over to the Republicans following the 2016 election.

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

Emmanuel Macron of France

French president Emmanuel Macron has been known to speak his mind and defend Enlightenment values and first principles of the French republic.

He tweeted Biden and Harris an emphatic: "Let's work together!"

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand

Well-liked female New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern pledged to work with Biden and Harris in her tweet as well.

Her affinity with Harris would be watched by political observers.

Her hearty congratulations on Twitter is noteworthy, as many political watchers have observed: Her last tweet prior to this was some 18 months ago in May 17, 2019.

Congratulations President-elect @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris on your victory in the US Presidential election. With so many issues facing the international community, your message of unity is one we share. New Zealand looks forward to working with you both! https://t.co/VTGRM4mHEK — Jacinda Ardern (@jacindaardern) November 7, 2020

Narendra Modi of India

Narendra Modi sent out two tweets in quick succession: One for Biden and one for Harris.

Known as a strongman nationalist, Modi's second tweet is likely to raise eyebrows as he embraced Harris for her ethnicity, referring to her as an "Indian-American".

"Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership."

Harris has seldom played up her Indian heritage in the U.S., or even if she did, it was not a major talking point in an election season preoccupied with the pandemic and an economic slump.

Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support and leadership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Full text by Trudeau

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the result of the U.S. presidential election:

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America.

“Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.

“I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world’s greatest challenges together.”

Full text by Ardern

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the US Presidential election.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden Administration,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“As Vice President, Joe Biden was a close friend of New Zealand and visited here in 2016, the most senior US politician to do so since President Bill Clinton attended APEC in 1999.

“New Zealand will continue to work side-by-side with the United States on the issues that matter to both of us, including the prosperity, security, and sustainability in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions.

“The campaign by the President-elect has also shown the shared interests we have in addressing global challenges like Covid-19 and climate change.

“There are many challenges in front of the international community right now, the message of unity from Joe Biden positions us well to take those challenges on.”

The Prime Minister also acknowledged outgoing President Donald Trump.

“New Zealand has enjoyed positive and cooperative relations with the United States over the period of the Trump Administration, especially in the Indo-Pacific and Pacific Island regions,” Jacinda Ardern said.