PM Lee congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden, says he looks forward to US's global leadership

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has extended his congratulations to Joe Biden, the President-elect of the United States.

Many countries look forward to global leadership of the U.S. under Biden

In a letter to the 46th President of the U.S., PM Lee said Americans have placed their trust in Biden's vision and leadership.

Many countries are also looking forward to the global leadership of the U.S. under him as they work together to overcome challenges, especially the immediate crisis brought by the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

Singapore has strong economic ties & military cooperation with the U.S.

Referencing Biden's "deep experience as a former U.S. Vice President and U.S. Senator", PM Lee said he is "no doubt already familiar with the U.S.'s long-standing, multifaceted and robust partnership with Singapore".

He added that strong economic ties between the two countries are underpinned by the U.S.-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

He further emphasised that Singapore is the U.S.'s largest trading partner for Southeast Asia, and that Singapore is the U.S.'s only Major Security Cooperation Partner.

PM Lee also stressed that the 1990 Memorandum of Understanding has supported the U.S's use of Singapore’s military facilities and underscores Singapore's support for the U.S.'s presence, which "remains vital for peace, stability and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific".

He added that besides defence and economic, both countries cooperate in many other new areas, including infrastructure development and cybersecurity.

PM Lee: Looking forward to greater U.S. presence in the region

PM Lee also said that besides Singapore, the U.S. has many other friends and allies in the region who welcome its "strong commitment to the Asia-Pacific".

He referenced the work Biden has done previously during his tenure as vice president, saying significant strides were made in Singapore's relations with the U.S., including the U.S.'s entry to the East Asia Summit and the appointment of its first Ambassador to Asean.

PM Lee said: "I warmly recall your visit to Singapore in 2013, which gave you the opportunity to observe first-hand the full breadth of our relationship."

"When I visited Washington D.C. in August 2016, we had lunch together and I enjoyed our wide-ranging discussion," he said, adding that he looks forward to working with Biden to deepen the partnership between between both countries and enhance the U.S.'s presence in the Asia-Pacific.

He said: "You can continue to count on Singapore as a friend and partner," and ended the letter by saying he looks forward to meeting Biden again.

PM Lee and Biden last met in August 2016 in Washington, D.C.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat has also written a congratulatory letter to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, noting the "robust and enduring friendship" between both countries that has deepened over the decades.

